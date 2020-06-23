Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have any available units?
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue offer parking?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7985 East Monte Carlo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles