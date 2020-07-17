7948 E Horizon View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully condo nestled in the highly desired gated community of Viewpointe North. Features: 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths located near the pool. Two story floor plan. Cozy family room with fireplace open to dining room with access to private patio. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and tile flooring. Master Suite with balcony & walk-in closet. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and long driveway.