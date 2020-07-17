All apartments in Anaheim
7948 E Horizon View Drive

7948 East Horizon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7948 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully condo nestled in the highly desired gated community of Viewpointe North. Features: 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths located near the pool. Two story floor plan. Cozy family room with fireplace open to dining room with access to private patio. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and tile flooring. Master Suite with balcony & walk-in closet. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have any available units?
7948 E Horizon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have?
Some of 7948 E Horizon View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7948 E Horizon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7948 E Horizon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7948 E Horizon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7948 E Horizon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7948 E Horizon View Drive offers parking.
Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7948 E Horizon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7948 E Horizon View Drive has a pool.
Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7948 E Horizon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7948 E Horizon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7948 E Horizon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
