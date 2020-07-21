Rent Calculator
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM
Location
7762 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice Monaco Condo in Anaheim Hills. 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. 2 car tandem garage with direct entry and overhead storage. refrigerator washer and dryer included in lease.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/anaheim-ca?lid=12400862
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5026850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7762 East Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have?
Some of 7762 East Portofino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7762 East Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7762 East Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 East Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7762 East Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7762 East Portofino Avenue offers parking.
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7762 East Portofino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have a pool?
No, 7762 East Portofino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7762 East Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 East Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7762 East Portofino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
