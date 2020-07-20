All apartments in Anaheim
7752 E Portofino Avenue
7752 E Portofino Avenue

7752 East Portofino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7752 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Anaheim Hills! Open and spacious living and dining room. Master bedroom with dual sinks in bathroom. Great sized second bedroom. Private community with pool and spa. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7752 E Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 7752 E Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7752 E Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 E Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue offer parking?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7752 E Portofino Avenue has a pool.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7752 E Portofino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7752 E Portofino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
