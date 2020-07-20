7752 E Portofino Avenue

7752 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808 The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Anaheim Hills! Open and spacious living and dining room. Master bedroom with dual sinks in bathroom. Great sized second bedroom. Private community with pool and spa. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
