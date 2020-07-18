7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue

Amenities

ONE BEDROOM MONACO CONDO! Features Travertine Flooring and Carpeting throughout with neutral paint. Kitchen has White Tiled Counters, Dishwasher, Gas Stove with THE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Cozy Fireplace & Large Media Niche in Living Room. Your own Balcony is located right off of Living Room w/plenty of room for a BBQ and Table & Chairs. The Extra Large Bedroom is approximately 14.25' x 11,5'. Master Bathroom features double sink vanity, shower over a large oval tub and a spacious Walk-In Closet. Desirable Inside Laundry Area is located in your own 2 Car Attached Garage INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER, The tandem style garage is Extra Long with plenty of room for 2 Cars & then some. The Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool Area with Table and Chairs, a large Clubhouse (to rent out for gatherings), BBQs, Weight/Work-Out Room, 2 Tennis Courts and 3 Spas located throughout the complex. This condo is conveniently located close by all kinds of Shopping, many Restaurants, the 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road, and Savi Ranch Shopping. It is easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School, a Park plus Walnut Canyon Reservoir. This area is truly a Hidden Gem!