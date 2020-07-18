All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue

7748 East Portofino Avenue · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7748 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
ONE BEDROOM MONACO CONDO! Features Travertine Flooring and Carpeting throughout with neutral paint. Kitchen has White Tiled Counters, Dishwasher, Gas Stove with THE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Cozy Fireplace & Large Media Niche in Living Room. Your own Balcony is located right off of Living Room w/plenty of room for a BBQ and Table & Chairs. The Extra Large Bedroom is approximately 14.25' x 11,5'. Master Bathroom features double sink vanity, shower over a large oval tub and a spacious Walk-In Closet. Desirable Inside Laundry Area is located in your own 2 Car Attached Garage INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER, The tandem style garage is Extra Long with plenty of room for 2 Cars & then some. The Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool Area with Table and Chairs, a large Clubhouse (to rent out for gatherings), BBQs, Weight/Work-Out Room, 2 Tennis Courts and 3 Spas located throughout the complex. This condo is conveniently located close by all kinds of Shopping, many Restaurants, the 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road, and Savi Ranch Shopping. It is easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School, a Park plus Walnut Canyon Reservoir. This area is truly a Hidden Gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have any available units?
7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have?
Some of 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue offers parking.
Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue has a pool.
Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
