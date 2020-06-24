766 South Morningstar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom home. Family room entry with formal dining area. Open Kitchen/Living room floor plan with granite counter tops, butler pantry, eating area and upgraded cabinets. Master bedroom with two mirrored wardrobe closets and master bath with upgraded granite counter tops, his and her sinks and separate soaking tub. Nice sized rear yard with a concrete slab covered patio and landscaped yard.

