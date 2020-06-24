All apartments in Anaheim
766 South Morningstar Drive
766 South Morningstar Drive

766 S Morningstar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

766 S Morningstar Dr, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom home. Family room entry with formal dining area. Open Kitchen/Living room floor plan with granite counter tops, butler pantry, eating area and upgraded cabinets. Master bedroom with two mirrored wardrobe closets and master bath with upgraded granite counter tops, his and her sinks and separate soaking tub. Nice sized rear yard with a concrete slab covered patio and landscaped yard.
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom home. Family room entry with formal dining area. Open Kitchen/Living room floor plan with granite counter tops, butler pantry, eating area and upgraded cabinets. Master bedroom with two mirrored wardrobe closets and master bath with upgraded granite counter tops, his and her sinks and separate soaking tub. Nice sized rear yard with a concrete slab covered patio and landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 South Morningstar Drive have any available units?
766 South Morningstar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 South Morningstar Drive have?
Some of 766 South Morningstar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 South Morningstar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
766 South Morningstar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 South Morningstar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 South Morningstar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 766 South Morningstar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 766 South Morningstar Drive offers parking.
Does 766 South Morningstar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 South Morningstar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 South Morningstar Drive have a pool?
No, 766 South Morningstar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 766 South Morningstar Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 766 South Morningstar Drive has accessible units.
Does 766 South Morningstar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 South Morningstar Drive has units with dishwashers.
