Anaheim, CA
737 N Chippewa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
737 N Chippewa Ave
737 North Chippewa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
737 North Chippewa Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Anaheim condo - Property Id: 94842
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94842
Property Id 94842
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4628430)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave have any available units?
737 N Chippewa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 737 N Chippewa Ave have?
Some of 737 N Chippewa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 737 N Chippewa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
737 N Chippewa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 N Chippewa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 737 N Chippewa Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave offer parking?
No, 737 N Chippewa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 N Chippewa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave have a pool?
No, 737 N Chippewa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave have accessible units?
No, 737 N Chippewa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 737 N Chippewa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 N Chippewa Ave has units with dishwashers.
