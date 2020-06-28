Rent Calculator
Anaheim, CA
733 N Sabina St
733 N Sabina St
733 North Sabina Street
No Longer Available
Location
733 North Sabina Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family home for rent - Property Id: 221650
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221650
Property Id 221650
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5535045)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 N Sabina St have any available units?
733 N Sabina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 733 N Sabina St currently offering any rent specials?
733 N Sabina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 N Sabina St pet-friendly?
No, 733 N Sabina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 733 N Sabina St offer parking?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not offer parking.
Does 733 N Sabina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 N Sabina St have a pool?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not have a pool.
Does 733 N Sabina St have accessible units?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not have accessible units.
Does 733 N Sabina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 N Sabina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 N Sabina St does not have units with air conditioning.
