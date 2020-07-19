Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 1
728 S. Kenmore
728 South Kenmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
728 South Kenmore Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful home with a large backyard. Great location and a beautiful neighborhood. Come take a look and lease this as your home!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 S. Kenmore have any available units?
728 S. Kenmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 S. Kenmore have?
Some of 728 S. Kenmore's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 S. Kenmore currently offering any rent specials?
728 S. Kenmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 S. Kenmore pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 S. Kenmore is pet friendly.
Does 728 S. Kenmore offer parking?
Yes, 728 S. Kenmore offers parking.
Does 728 S. Kenmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 S. Kenmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 S. Kenmore have a pool?
No, 728 S. Kenmore does not have a pool.
Does 728 S. Kenmore have accessible units?
No, 728 S. Kenmore does not have accessible units.
Does 728 S. Kenmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 S. Kenmore has units with dishwashers.
