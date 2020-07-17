All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

713 N Mavis St 0

713 N Mavis St · (562) 965-9148
Location

713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 0 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745

Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. Ceiling fans in bedroom you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned covered parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district. All of this for only $1775 per month with deposit starting at $800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/713-n-mavis-st-anaheim-ca-unit-0/52745
Property Id 52745

(RLNE5944012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N Mavis St 0 have any available units?
713 N Mavis St 0 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 N Mavis St 0 have?
Some of 713 N Mavis St 0's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 N Mavis St 0 currently offering any rent specials?
713 N Mavis St 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N Mavis St 0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 N Mavis St 0 is pet friendly.
Does 713 N Mavis St 0 offer parking?
Yes, 713 N Mavis St 0 offers parking.
Does 713 N Mavis St 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 N Mavis St 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N Mavis St 0 have a pool?
No, 713 N Mavis St 0 does not have a pool.
Does 713 N Mavis St 0 have accessible units?
No, 713 N Mavis St 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N Mavis St 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 N Mavis St 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
