Last updated October 6 2019

7091 E Scenic Circle

7091 E Scenic Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7091 E Scenic Cir, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location! This 3 bd,2 ba home overlooks the Anaheim Hills Reservoir! If you are looking for a home with a view, you have come to the right place! Upon entering this home, you will notice that it has been nicely upgraded.The home includes a newer kitchen, new paint,carpeting, and canned lighting throughout. There is also brand new roof. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted, and re-textured! The master bedroom is good size, with lots of closet space. The master overlooks a small outdoor area, which leads to the large 2 car garage. Inside the garage you will find plenty of storage space,which includes the washer and dryer area. The community association includes a pool as well as tennis courts.

You will be happy that you stopped by to see this turnkey home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 E Scenic Circle have any available units?
7091 E Scenic Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7091 E Scenic Circle have?
Some of 7091 E Scenic Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 E Scenic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7091 E Scenic Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 E Scenic Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7091 E Scenic Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7091 E Scenic Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7091 E Scenic Circle offers parking.
Does 7091 E Scenic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7091 E Scenic Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 E Scenic Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7091 E Scenic Circle has a pool.
Does 7091 E Scenic Circle have accessible units?
No, 7091 E Scenic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 E Scenic Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7091 E Scenic Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
