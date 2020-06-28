7091 E Scenic Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great Location! This 3 bd,2 ba home overlooks the Anaheim Hills Reservoir! If you are looking for a home with a view, you have come to the right place! Upon entering this home, you will notice that it has been nicely upgraded.The home includes a newer kitchen, new paint,carpeting, and canned lighting throughout. There is also brand new roof. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted, and re-textured! The master bedroom is good size, with lots of closet space. The master overlooks a small outdoor area, which leads to the large 2 car garage. Inside the garage you will find plenty of storage space,which includes the washer and dryer area. The community association includes a pool as well as tennis courts.



You will be happy that you stopped by to see this turnkey home!!!