707 S. Webster Ave - 117

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 full bath 2 story townhome with central air & priviate patio. 1992 construction, brand new laminate and luxury vinyl floorings, well maintained. Newer kitchen, newer sink, newer dishwasher, newer refrig and newer stove/range. Townhome living. Close to Maxwell Elementary School & Magnolia High School. Must See.
Require about $5500 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Story Townhome built in 1992 in a quiet complex, close to Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm.
West Anaheim area
Next to Cypress
Easy access to 91 or 5 FWY
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Walk to Elementary and High schools and shopping areas
Cable ready
Gated access
Heated SPA
12 month lease