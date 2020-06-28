All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 25 2019 at 1:46 PM

707 S. Webster Ave - 117

707 S Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 S Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 full bath 2 story townhome with central air & priviate patio. 1992 construction, brand new laminate and luxury vinyl floorings, well maintained. Newer kitchen, newer sink, newer dishwasher, newer refrig and newer stove/range. Townhome living. Close to Maxwell Elementary School & Magnolia High School. Must See. Open house Oct 5/6..

Require about $6000 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Story Townhome built in 1992 in a quiet complex, close to Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm.

West Anaheim area
Next to Cypress
Easy access to 91 or 5 FWY
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Walk to Elementary and High schools and shopping areas
Cable ready
Gated access
Heated SPA
12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have any available units?
707 S. Webster Ave - 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have?
Some of 707 S. Webster Ave - 117's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 currently offering any rent specials?
707 S. Webster Ave - 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 pet-friendly?
No, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 offer parking?
No, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 does not offer parking.
Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have a pool?
No, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 does not have a pool.
Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have accessible units?
No, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 S. Webster Ave - 117 has units with dishwashers.
