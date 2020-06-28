707 S. Webster Ave - 117

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

2 bedroom 2 full bath 2 story townhome with central air & priviate patio. 1992 construction, brand new laminate and luxury vinyl floorings, well maintained. Newer kitchen, newer sink, newer dishwasher, newer refrig and newer stove/range. Townhome living. Close to Maxwell Elementary School & Magnolia High School. Must See. Open house Oct 5/6..



Require about $6000 gross monthly income and no dogs. Thank you.

2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Story Townhome built in 1992 in a quiet complex, close to Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm.



West Anaheim area

Next to Cypress

Easy access to 91 or 5 FWY

Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests

Walk to Elementary and High schools and shopping areas

Cable ready

Gated access

Heated SPA

12 month lease