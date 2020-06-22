All apartments in Anaheim
706 N Hawthorn Street

706 N Hawthorn St · No Longer Available
Location

706 N Hawthorn St, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
Welcome home to Anaheim! This single family home comes complete with four bedrooms and two bathroom. Spacious living area that connects to a kitchen that features wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Central air. Sizable backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have any available units?
706 N Hawthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 706 N Hawthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Hawthorn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Hawthorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street offer parking?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have a pool?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 N Hawthorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 N Hawthorn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 N Hawthorn Street has units with air conditioning.
