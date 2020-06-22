706 N Hawthorn Street

Welcome home to Anaheim! This single family home comes complete with four bedrooms and two bathroom. Spacious living area that connects to a kitchen that features wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Central air. Sizable backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
