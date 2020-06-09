All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

6567 E Via Arboles

6567 Via Arboles · No Longer Available
Location

6567 Via Arboles, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
A rare opportunity to live the good life in Anaheim Hills. This 2700 sq ft home reflects tender loving care of it's owners. #SherrieFriedman #onepercentlisting #Savecommissions #saveequity #Realtorforlife #Buyeragent #Buyersagent #Friendlyrealtor #whypaymore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6567 E Via Arboles have any available units?
6567 E Via Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6567 E Via Arboles have?
Some of 6567 E Via Arboles's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 E Via Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
6567 E Via Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6567 E Via Arboles pet-friendly?
No, 6567 E Via Arboles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6567 E Via Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 6567 E Via Arboles offers parking.
Does 6567 E Via Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6567 E Via Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6567 E Via Arboles have a pool?
No, 6567 E Via Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 6567 E Via Arboles have accessible units?
No, 6567 E Via Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 6567 E Via Arboles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6567 E Via Arboles has units with dishwashers.

