A rare opportunity to live the good life in Anaheim Hills. This 2700 sq ft home reflects tender loving care of it's owners. #SherrieFriedman #onepercentlisting #Savecommissions #saveequity #Realtorforlife #Buyeragent #Buyersagent #Friendlyrealtor #whypaymore
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6567 E Via Arboles have any available units?
6567 E Via Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6567 E Via Arboles have?
Some of 6567 E Via Arboles's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 E Via Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
6567 E Via Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.