Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
6552 E Via Arboles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6552 E Via Arboles
6552 Via Arboles
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6552 Via Arboles, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Up dated spacious 4 bedroom single story. Master suite overlooking atrium. Private rear yard with covered patio. Updated baths and kitchen. Central air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6552 E Via Arboles have any available units?
6552 E Via Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time.
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6552 E Via Arboles have?
Some of 6552 E Via Arboles's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6552 E Via Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
6552 E Via Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6552 E Via Arboles pet-friendly?
No, 6552 E Via Arboles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 6552 E Via Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 6552 E Via Arboles offers parking.
Does 6552 E Via Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6552 E Via Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6552 E Via Arboles have a pool?
No, 6552 E Via Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 6552 E Via Arboles have accessible units?
No, 6552 E Via Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 6552 E Via Arboles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6552 E Via Arboles has units with dishwashers.
