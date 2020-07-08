All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

644 S Broadview Street

644 South Broadview Street · No Longer Available
Location

644 South Broadview Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Easy access to Freeway 5 and 91. Close to shopping center and many eatery restaurants. Quiet neighborhood and walking distance to parks
Very clean and many upgrades. Granite kitchen counter top and bathroom sink top. Ready move in condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 S Broadview Street have any available units?
644 S Broadview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 644 S Broadview Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 S Broadview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 S Broadview Street pet-friendly?
No, 644 S Broadview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 644 S Broadview Street offer parking?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not offer parking.
Does 644 S Broadview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 S Broadview Street have a pool?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 S Broadview Street have accessible units?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 644 S Broadview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 S Broadview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 S Broadview Street does not have units with air conditioning.

