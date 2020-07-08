644 S Broadview Street

644 South Broadview Street, Anaheim, CA 92804 West Anaheim
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Easy access to Freeway 5 and 91. Close to shopping center and many eatery restaurants. Quiet neighborhood and walking distance to parks Very clean and many upgrades. Granite kitchen counter top and bathroom sink top. Ready move in condition
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
