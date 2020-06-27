All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

626 S Alvy Street

626 South Alvy Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 South Alvy Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location!!!! Upgraded Beauty!!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1350 Sq/Ft, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Counter's, Cook Top Stove, Oven, Microwave, Stainless Steel Sink, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Nook, 20" Tile Floor, Built-In Desk, Spacious Family Room w/ Fireplace, Crown Molding, Upgraded Baseboards, Central Air, Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Walk-In Closets, Plush Carpet Throughout, Lattice Patio Cover, Block Walls, Big Grass Area in Rear Yard, Leaded Glass Front Door, Brick Entry Step, Walk to Elementary School and Willow Park, Just 5 Minutes from Disneyland. *** Gardner Included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S Alvy Street have any available units?
626 S Alvy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S Alvy Street have?
Some of 626 S Alvy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S Alvy Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 S Alvy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S Alvy Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 S Alvy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 626 S Alvy Street offer parking?
No, 626 S Alvy Street does not offer parking.
Does 626 S Alvy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 S Alvy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S Alvy Street have a pool?
No, 626 S Alvy Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 S Alvy Street have accessible units?
No, 626 S Alvy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S Alvy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S Alvy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
