626 S Alvy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location, Location!!!! Upgraded Beauty!!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1350 Sq/Ft, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Counter's, Cook Top Stove, Oven, Microwave, Stainless Steel Sink, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Nook, 20" Tile Floor, Built-In Desk, Spacious Family Room w/ Fireplace, Crown Molding, Upgraded Baseboards, Central Air, Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Walk-In Closets, Plush Carpet Throughout, Lattice Patio Cover, Block Walls, Big Grass Area in Rear Yard, Leaded Glass Front Door, Brick Entry Step, Walk to Elementary School and Willow Park, Just 5 Minutes from Disneyland. *** Gardner Included***