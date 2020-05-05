All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

626 N Anna Drive #6

626 N Anna Dr · No Longer Available
Location

626 N Anna Dr, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Upgraded 1 bedroom / 1 bath in Anaheim, CA! - Absolutely gorgeous newly remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom located in Anaheim, CA! Near shopping centers, parks, recreation center, mall, schools and more! This very spacious open floor plan is great for a small family!

- Bathroom Fully Remodeled
- Stove & Refrigerator Included!
- New Plank Flooring
- Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
- 1 Enclosed Garage Parking Space
- Onsite Laundry
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 550 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- Pets allowed w/ additional deposit***

(RLNE4857393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have any available units?
626 N Anna Drive #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have?
Some of 626 N Anna Drive #6's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 N Anna Drive #6 currently offering any rent specials?
626 N Anna Drive #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 N Anna Drive #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 N Anna Drive #6 is pet friendly.
Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 offer parking?
Yes, 626 N Anna Drive #6 offers parking.
Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 N Anna Drive #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have a pool?
No, 626 N Anna Drive #6 does not have a pool.
Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have accessible units?
No, 626 N Anna Drive #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 626 N Anna Drive #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 N Anna Drive #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
