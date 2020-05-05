626 N Anna Drive #6

Amenities

Spacious Upgraded 1 bedroom / 1 bath in Anaheim, CA! - Absolutely gorgeous newly remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom located in Anaheim, CA! Near shopping centers, parks, recreation center, mall, schools and more! This very spacious open floor plan is great for a small family!



- Bathroom Fully Remodeled

- Stove & Refrigerator Included!

- New Plank Flooring

- Ceiling Fan in Dining Room

- 1 Enclosed Garage Parking Space

- Onsite Laundry

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 550 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- Pets allowed w/ additional deposit***



