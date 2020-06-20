All apartments in Anaheim
621 S Melrose Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

621 S Melrose Street

621 South Melrose Street · (714) 595-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Anaheim
The Colony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

621 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded. The kitchen (located on level 2) has a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) & plenty of storage space. Adjacent is the laundry room with included storage & washer/dryer. The master retreat is also on this level. It has a balcony attached that has a view of the park, 2 large walk-in closets with built-in storage, and an ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks with plenty of counter space. This bedroom is located on the main floor (level 2). The remaining bedrooms are on level 3 and each have en suite baths, ceiling fans & plantation shutters. Level 1 is where you enter the home from the front door or from your attached 2-car garage. This condo is in excellent move-in condition! This community has a ton of amenities too: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S Melrose Street have any available units?
621 S Melrose Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 S Melrose Street have?
Some of 621 S Melrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 S Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 S Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 S Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 621 S Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 S Melrose Street does offer parking.
Does 621 S Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 S Melrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S Melrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 621 S Melrose Street has a pool.
Does 621 S Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 621 S Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 S Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
