621 S Melrose Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded. The kitchen (located on level 2) has a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) & plenty of storage space. Adjacent is the laundry room with included storage & washer/dryer. The master retreat is also on this level. It has a balcony attached that has a view of the park, 2 large walk-in closets with built-in storage, and an ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, walk-in shower & dual sinks with plenty of counter space. This bedroom is located on the main floor (level 2). The remaining bedrooms are on level 3 and each have en suite baths, ceiling fans & plantation shutters. Level 1 is where you enter the home from the front door or from your attached 2-car garage. This condo is in excellent move-in condition! This community has a ton of amenities too: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.