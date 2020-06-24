Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE
606 West Orangewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
606 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom with private bath
(RLNE4692972)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have any available units?
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE has units with air conditioning.
