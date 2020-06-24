All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE

606 West Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom with private bath

(RLNE4692972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have any available units?
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 E ORANGEWOOD AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles