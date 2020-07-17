All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:34 AM

5871 East Camino Manzano

5871 Camino Manzano · (714) 202-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home. Additional features include ground floor bedroom and bathroom, 2 attached garage, remodeled kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops, extensive recessed lighting, crown moldings, huge master bedroom with fireplace, retreat and walk in closet, jacuzzi bathtub in master bath, plantation shutters and built in cabinetry. Available immediately. One small pet will be considered. Owner pays for solar system, gardener and HOA fees. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have any available units?
5871 East Camino Manzano has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5871 East Camino Manzano have?
Some of 5871 East Camino Manzano's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5871 East Camino Manzano currently offering any rent specials?
5871 East Camino Manzano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5871 East Camino Manzano pet-friendly?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano is pet friendly.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano offer parking?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano offers parking.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5871 East Camino Manzano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have a pool?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano has a pool.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have accessible units?
No, 5871 East Camino Manzano does not have accessible units.
Does 5871 East Camino Manzano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5871 East Camino Manzano has units with dishwashers.
