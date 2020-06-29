5815 LaPalma Ave 228

Amenities

This lovely three bedroom two bathroom home is extremely spacious with a wonderful large kitchen. The home is light and bright with designer colored paint scheme accented with white bright trim. Bedrooms are all good-sized with the master suite featuring extra space as well as its own bathroom hosting a corner jet spa tub. Great community amenities including a kids park, clubhouse, gym, pool and basketball court.

No Pets Allowed



