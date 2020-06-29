All apartments in Anaheim
5815 LaPalma Ave 228
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

5815 LaPalma Ave 228

5815 E La Palma Ave · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Anaheim Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

5815 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit 228 Available 06/01/20 Large and spacious home in a great neighborhood. - Property Id: 171546

This lovely three bedroom two bathroom home is extremely spacious with a wonderful large kitchen. The home is light and bright with designer colored paint scheme accented with white bright trim. Bedrooms are all good-sized with the master suite featuring extra space as well as its own bathroom hosting a corner jet spa tub. Great community amenities including a kids park, clubhouse, gym, pool and basketball court.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171546
Property Id 171546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have any available units?
5815 LaPalma Ave 228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have?
Some of 5815 LaPalma Ave 228's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 currently offering any rent specials?
5815 LaPalma Ave 228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 pet-friendly?
No, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 offer parking?
No, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 does not offer parking.
Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have a pool?
Yes, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 has a pool.
Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have accessible units?
No, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 LaPalma Ave 228 has units with dishwashers.

