531 S Janss St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming Home in Historic Area of Anaheim with Fantastic Curb Appeal. This is a cute starter home or investment opportunity. Main house has been freshly painted and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and welcoming. The backyard is ready to entertain family gatherings with a pool, out of ground spa and built in brick BBQ area. Also, this home has a studio pool house with kitchen and 3/4 bath perfect for visitors or to supplement income as a rental. This home was also rewired, has copper plumbing and has central heating and a/c which is hard to find in many homes built in the 20's. Schools located very close and easy access to the freeways. This home is located minutes to Anaheim Packing District and Anaheim's Farmers Market in Downtown Anaheim.



(RLNE5803428)