531 S Janss St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

531 S Janss St

531 South Janss Street · No Longer Available
Location

531 South Janss Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming Home in Historic Area of Anaheim with Fantastic Curb Appeal. This is a cute starter home or investment opportunity. Main house has been freshly painted and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and welcoming. The backyard is ready to entertain family gatherings with a pool, out of ground spa and built in brick BBQ area. Also, this home has a studio pool house with kitchen and 3/4 bath perfect for visitors or to supplement income as a rental. This home was also rewired, has copper plumbing and has central heating and a/c which is hard to find in many homes built in the 20's. Schools located very close and easy access to the freeways. This home is located minutes to Anaheim Packing District and Anaheim's Farmers Market in Downtown Anaheim.

(RLNE5803428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 S Janss St have any available units?
531 S Janss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 S Janss St have?
Some of 531 S Janss St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 S Janss St currently offering any rent specials?
531 S Janss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 S Janss St pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 S Janss St is pet friendly.
Does 531 S Janss St offer parking?
No, 531 S Janss St does not offer parking.
Does 531 S Janss St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 S Janss St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 S Janss St have a pool?
Yes, 531 S Janss St has a pool.
Does 531 S Janss St have accessible units?
No, 531 S Janss St does not have accessible units.
Does 531 S Janss St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 S Janss St has units with dishwashers.

