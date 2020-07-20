5269 E Rural Ridge Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Available immediately! Upgraded Executive estate home with sparkling pool located within sought-after Anaheim Hills! Two

master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Open and spacious gourmet kitchen flowing into the warm and inviting

family/great room with upgraded travertine floors, custom fireplace, built-in shelves and plenty of windows for natural light.

There is a 3/4 bath off the great room with easy access to the backyard. Also an additional separate den with fireplace and wet

bar. Recessed lighting. Upgraded bathrooms with a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Great location which is

conveniently located nearby schools, parks, shopping and freeway.