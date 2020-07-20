All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
5269 E Rural Ridge Circle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

5269 E Rural Ridge Circle

5269 E Rural Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5269 E Rural Ridge Cir, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately! Upgraded Executive estate home with sparkling pool located within sought-after Anaheim Hills! Two
master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Open and spacious gourmet kitchen flowing into the warm and inviting
family/great room with upgraded travertine floors, custom fireplace, built-in shelves and plenty of windows for natural light.
There is a 3/4 bath off the great room with easy access to the backyard. Also an additional separate den with fireplace and wet
bar. Recessed lighting. Upgraded bathrooms with a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Great location which is
conveniently located nearby schools, parks, shopping and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have any available units?
5269 E Rural Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have?
Some of 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5269 E Rural Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5269 E Rural Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles