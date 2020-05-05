Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 515 S.arden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
515 S.arden St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
515 S.arden St
515 South Arden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
515 South Arden Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House, Fresh Paint, Front/Backyard, New central air & heat, Laundry hook ups, 2 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 S.arden St have any available units?
515 S.arden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 515 S.arden St currently offering any rent specials?
515 S.arden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S.arden St pet-friendly?
No, 515 S.arden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 515 S.arden St offer parking?
Yes, 515 S.arden St offers parking.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S.arden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S.arden St have a pool?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have a pool.
Does 515 S.arden St have accessible units?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 S.arden St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles