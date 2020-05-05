All apartments in Anaheim
515 S.arden St
515 S.arden St

515 South Arden Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 South Arden Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House, Fresh Paint, Front/Backyard, New central air & heat, Laundry hook ups, 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S.arden St have any available units?
515 S.arden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 515 S.arden St currently offering any rent specials?
515 S.arden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S.arden St pet-friendly?
No, 515 S.arden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 515 S.arden St offer parking?
Yes, 515 S.arden St offers parking.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S.arden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S.arden St have a pool?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have a pool.
Does 515 S.arden St have accessible units?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 S.arden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 S.arden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 S.arden St has units with air conditioning.

