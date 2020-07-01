Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
5018 Budlong
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5018 Budlong
5018 Budlong Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5018 Budlong Street, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5522373)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5018 Budlong have any available units?
5018 Budlong doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 5018 Budlong currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Budlong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Budlong pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Budlong is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 5018 Budlong offer parking?
No, 5018 Budlong does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Budlong have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Budlong does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Budlong have a pool?
No, 5018 Budlong does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Budlong have accessible units?
No, 5018 Budlong does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Budlong have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 Budlong does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Budlong have units with air conditioning?
No, 5018 Budlong does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
