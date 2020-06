Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Great 3 bedroom upstairs end unit condo in Canyon Rim Villas. Just painted and new laminate flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, SS sink, recessed lighting. Master with walk in closet. Spacious deck across the back with outside storage closet. Association pool and spa, and storage cabinet. One parking space. Water included. Submit credit and income verification with application. Tenant to provide proof of renter's insurance