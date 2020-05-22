435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202.

Amenities

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Modern, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the dynamic Colony neighborhood in Anaheim.



The nice and bright, unfurnished interior features laminate floors and boldly painted walls. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Condominium amenities include access to a pool, jacuzzi, bbq place, fitness center, and secured parking. A hookup connection for an in-unit washer and dryer is provided. Centralized AC and gas heating are installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Additional Details:

Two (2) assigned parking spots are available for use.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Little Peoples Park, Pearson Park, Park next to River Church, and Citrus Park.



The property’s Walkscore is 97/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



