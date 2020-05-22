All apartments in Anaheim
435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202

435 Center Street Promenade · (408) 917-0430
Location

435 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the dynamic Colony neighborhood in Anaheim.

The nice and bright, unfurnished interior features laminate floors and boldly painted walls. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Condominium amenities include access to a pool, jacuzzi, bbq place, fitness center, and secured parking. A hookup connection for an in-unit washer and dryer is provided. Centralized AC and gas heating are installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Two (2) assigned parking spots are available for use.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Little Peoples Park, Pearson Park, Park next to River Church, and Citrus Park.

The property’s Walkscore is 97/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5741452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

