Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious town homes in quite, gated community on Philadelphia St. in Anaheim. Recently renovated historic town homes with appliances. One bed, one bath with one assigned parking spot. 650 sf. Washer dryer hookups in all units. Within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. One block to Packing House.