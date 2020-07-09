401 South Beach Boulevard Unit: 116

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Please call Janet for showings 714-767-8578.



Highly sought after apartment in the central area of west Anaheim of Orange County has a one apartment available.



Location and Attractions:



Within 15 minutes of major universities including Biola, Cal State Fullerton, and Cal State Long Beach. Nearly across the street from “West Anaheim Youth Center.” Within 15 miles of Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Soak City, Huntington Beach, Dad Miller Golf Course, Anaheim Stadium, The Honda Center, Room Escapes, Butterfly Gardens, Medieval Times, Pirate Adventure & Teatro Martini dinner theaters as well as the downtown Anaheim Farmer’s Market and the famous South Coast Plaza.



Amenities:



Tastefully decorated with woods and whites to define your own space, the unit includes wood floors with a carpeted bedroom, stainless steel appliances, and updated countertops and fixtures. Entertainment without leaving home is easy with WIFI and Spectrum cable television including movie channels or just relax by the pool or on your own private patio. Safety and comfort can be yours with your own small pet, locked entry gates, and private garage, which is rare in this area as well as central air conditioning not found in most apartments in this affordable price range.



Pets okay! No larger than medium size dogs.



Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.