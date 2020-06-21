Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3515 W Mungall Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3515 W Mungall Drive
3515 West Mungall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3515 West Mungall Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice recent remodeled two bedroom unit upstairs with a balcony. Move-in ready with newer kitchen, bathroom, flooring, ceiling fans and more. Two car garage is shared.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have any available units?
3515 W Mungall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3515 W Mungall Drive have?
Some of 3515 W Mungall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3515 W Mungall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3515 W Mungall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 W Mungall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3515 W Mungall Drive offers parking.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have a pool?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
