Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3515 W Mungall Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

3515 W Mungall Drive

3515 West Mungall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3515 West Mungall Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice recent remodeled two bedroom unit upstairs with a balcony. Move-in ready with newer kitchen, bathroom, flooring, ceiling fans and more. Two car garage is shared.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have any available units?
3515 W Mungall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 W Mungall Drive have?
Some of 3515 W Mungall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 W Mungall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3515 W Mungall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 W Mungall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3515 W Mungall Drive offers parking.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have a pool?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 W Mungall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 W Mungall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
