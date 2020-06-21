All apartments in Anaheim
348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd.
348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd.

1551 West Ball Road · No Longer Available
Location

1551 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ball Road Apartments is an 8-unit multifamily investment property located in the city of Anaheim, California. Situated on a 0.18-acre lot, the 5,276 square foot property consists of one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 659.5 square feet. Built in 1959, the property offers an attractive range of amenities including gated entry, garage parking, and on-site laundry. Gas and electric separate.
Free application if return it within 24 hours of visit. This includes complete requirements and application fees. $500 off on first month rent OAC.

Appliances: Diswasher, Microwave, Stove.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/anaheim-1-bed-1-bath/3562/

IT490614 - IT49MC3562

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have any available units?
348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have?
Some of 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. offers parking.
Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have a pool?
No, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have accessible units?
No, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 348-C 1551 W. Ball Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
