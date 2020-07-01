3360 W Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool hot tub

PRESENTING LEXINGTON COURTYARD

Luxury extended stay units at an affordable price. All this surrounded by a stunning tropical community grounds, large crystal blue swimming pool and spa, plus new community laundry facilities.



Starting at $1300 a month for Upgraded units featuring luxury vinyl flooring, granite counters, walk in closets, full size stove, microwave and sink. Both options include electric, gas, water, trash, and cable.



Located in the heart of Anaheim at Lincoln and Knott. Near Shopping, Dining, Cypress and Cerritos College and Cal State Long Beach.



ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS