Anaheim, CA
3360 W Lincoln Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3360 W Lincoln Avenue

3360 West Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3360 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
PRESENTING LEXINGTON COURTYARD
Luxury extended stay units at an affordable price. All this surrounded by a stunning tropical community grounds, large crystal blue swimming pool and spa, plus new community laundry facilities.

Starting at $1300 a month for Upgraded units featuring luxury vinyl flooring, granite counters, walk in closets, full size stove, microwave and sink. Both options include electric, gas, water, trash, and cable.

Located in the heart of Anaheim at Lincoln and Knott. Near Shopping, Dining, Cypress and Cerritos College and Cal State Long Beach.

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
3360 W Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 3360 W Lincoln Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 W Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3360 W Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 W Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue has a pool.
Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 W Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 W Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

