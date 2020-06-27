All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:10 AM

3300 Orange Avenue

3300 West Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3300 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully upgraded 1bedroom 1bathroom is located on the second floor with and offers an open spacious floor plan. Freshly painted and newer hard surface flooring throughout. 1 car garage, water, trash and sewage included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. We have a self-showing system in place to view at your leisure during day light hours or you may contact us now to set up a private showing.

We are pet friendly with the following conditions:
- Must be friendly
- Additional $500 deposit for each
- $50 pet rent for each.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3300 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 3300 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3300 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
