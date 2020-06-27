3300 Orange Avenue

Amenities
This beautifully upgraded 1bedroom 1bathroom is located on the second floor with and offers an open spacious floor plan. Freshly painted and newer hard surface flooring throughout. 1 car garage, water, trash and sewage included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. We have a self-showing system in place to view at your leisure during day light hours or you may contact us now to set up a private showing.
We are pet friendly with the following conditions:
- Must be friendly
- Additional $500 deposit for each
- $50 pet rent for each.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.