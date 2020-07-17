Rent Calculator
Anaheim, CA
/
3143 West Polk Avenue
3143 West Polk Avenue
3143 West Polk Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3143 West Polk Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home + Large Bonus Patio Room, open kitchen with stove & microwave, some newer windows, fresh paint, upgraded bathroom, ceiling fans, RV parking, carport with large driveway, spacious fenced backyard. Washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue have any available units?
3143 West Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3143 West Polk Avenue have?
Some of 3143 West Polk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3143 West Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3143 West Polk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 West Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3143 West Polk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3143 West Polk Avenue offers parking.
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 West Polk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 3143 West Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3143 West Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 West Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 West Polk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
