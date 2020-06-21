Rent Calculator
3143 W Paso Robles Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3143 W Paso Robles Drive
3143 West Paso Robles Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3143 West Paso Robles Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Beds + 3 Baths + Family room (can be used as the 4th room) + Living room. Laminate floor, Wood shutters on the windows,
Convenient location, for more information -> call 714-882-9990
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have any available units?
3143 W Paso Robles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 3143 W Paso Robles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3143 W Paso Robles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 W Paso Robles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive offer parking?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have a pool?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 W Paso Robles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 W Paso Robles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
