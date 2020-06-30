All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

3115 W Anacapa Way

3115 Anacapa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Anacapa Way, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! PEACEFUL SETTING! TRULY THE BEST LOCATION IN THE TRACT! SPECTACULAR GREENBELT VIEW! Conveniently situated in the "Anacapa" private gated community. Very nice development built by quality builder Brookfield. This home feels like a Single Family Residence. Awesome end-unit (attached only one side). Three bedrooms + office (easy to be converted into a 4th bedroom) + loft with built-in desk & 2.5 bathrooms; comfortable & modern two story layout. Upscale living room, gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs & in staircase. Designer chef's gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops & backsplash, stainless steel/black appliances, recessed lighting, center island & upgraded white cabinets. Open formal dining room, half bathroom in downstairs, tranquil master suite with a resort style bath (acrylic white oval soaking bathtub & separate shower), spacious walk-in closets. Handy laundry room downstairs, energy-efficient dual-pane vinyl windows throughout. Cozy fenced patio for perfect relaxing. Direct access to the two car garage and plenty of guest parking nearby. Enjoy Association BBQ area. Quiet, relaxing ambiance; this complex is beautifully maintained by the HOA. Convenient to freeways & located in the heart of Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm & Soak City, shopping, banks, restaurants and schools. PICTURE PERFECT! Property shows in immaculate condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 W Anacapa Way have any available units?
3115 W Anacapa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 W Anacapa Way have?
Some of 3115 W Anacapa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 W Anacapa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3115 W Anacapa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 W Anacapa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3115 W Anacapa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3115 W Anacapa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3115 W Anacapa Way offers parking.
Does 3115 W Anacapa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 W Anacapa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 W Anacapa Way have a pool?
No, 3115 W Anacapa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3115 W Anacapa Way have accessible units?
No, 3115 W Anacapa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 W Anacapa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 W Anacapa Way has units with dishwashers.

