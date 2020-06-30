3115 W Anacapa Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! PEACEFUL SETTING! TRULY THE BEST LOCATION IN THE TRACT! SPECTACULAR GREENBELT VIEW! Conveniently situated in the "Anacapa" private gated community. Very nice development built by quality builder Brookfield. This home feels like a Single Family Residence. Awesome end-unit (attached only one side). Three bedrooms + office (easy to be converted into a 4th bedroom) + loft with built-in desk & 2.5 bathrooms; comfortable & modern two story layout. Upscale living room, gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs & in staircase. Designer chef's gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops & backsplash, stainless steel/black appliances, recessed lighting, center island & upgraded white cabinets. Open formal dining room, half bathroom in downstairs, tranquil master suite with a resort style bath (acrylic white oval soaking bathtub & separate shower), spacious walk-in closets. Handy laundry room downstairs, energy-efficient dual-pane vinyl windows throughout. Cozy fenced patio for perfect relaxing. Direct access to the two car garage and plenty of guest parking nearby. Enjoy Association BBQ area. Quiet, relaxing ambiance; this complex is beautifully maintained by the HOA. Convenient to freeways & located in the heart of Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm & Soak City, shopping, banks, restaurants and schools. PICTURE PERFECT! Property shows in immaculate condition!