305 W Guinida Lane

Amenities

$1350-$1400 Spacious 1bd-1ba Single Story NO ONE ABOVE OR UNDER in Anaheim Disneyland



Address: 305 W Guinida Ln Unit B Anaheim CA 92805



•Water and landscaping PAID, tenant pays gas and electricity

•Assigned parking INCLUDED

•Tile throughout. Will have new full painting through out. Will have bathtub redone.

•Newer counter top and kitchen cabinet

•Laundry Room ON SITE

•Super convenient location! Walk to school, grocery, grey hound, next to frwy 5 and Disneyland

• Anaheim City Elementary School District Schools :140 W Guinida Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805

• Summit Career College Inc: 1360 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

• Anaheim University 741 E Ball Rd, Anaheim CA 92805