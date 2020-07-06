All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

305 W Guinida Lane

305 West Guinida Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Guinida Lane, Anaheim, CA 92805
Disneyland

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$1350-$1400 Spacious 1bd-1ba Single Story NO ONE ABOVE OR UNDER in Anaheim Disneyland

Address: 305 W Guinida Ln Unit B Anaheim CA 92805

•Water and landscaping PAID, tenant pays gas and electricity
•Assigned parking INCLUDED
•Tile throughout. Will have new full painting through out. Will have bathtub redone.
•Newer counter top and kitchen cabinet
•Laundry Room ON SITE
•Super convenient location! Walk to school, grocery, grey hound, next to frwy 5 and Disneyland
• Anaheim City Elementary School District Schools :140 W Guinida Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Summit Career College Inc: 1360 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Anaheim University 741 E Ball Rd, Anaheim CA 92805

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W Guinida Lane have any available units?
305 W Guinida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 305 W Guinida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 W Guinida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W Guinida Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 W Guinida Lane offers parking.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane have a pool?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 W Guinida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 W Guinida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

