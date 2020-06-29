All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:18 PM

2838 East Frontera Street

2838 East Frontera Street · No Longer Available
Location

2838 East Frontera Street, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 2 story upgraded townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage with direct access, private patio and new central heat and air conditioning. Additional features include upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, custom paint, dual paned windows, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans, master bedroom with walk in closet. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes a playground and multiple pools and spas. Owner will provide washer, dryer and refrigerator. Small pet under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available March 21, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 East Frontera Street have any available units?
2838 East Frontera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 East Frontera Street have?
Some of 2838 East Frontera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 East Frontera Street currently offering any rent specials?
2838 East Frontera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 East Frontera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 East Frontera Street is pet friendly.
Does 2838 East Frontera Street offer parking?
Yes, 2838 East Frontera Street offers parking.
Does 2838 East Frontera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 East Frontera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 East Frontera Street have a pool?
Yes, 2838 East Frontera Street has a pool.
Does 2838 East Frontera Street have accessible units?
No, 2838 East Frontera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 East Frontera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 East Frontera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

