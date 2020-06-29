2838 East Frontera Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

This 2 story upgraded townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage with direct access, private patio and new central heat and air conditioning. Additional features include upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, custom paint, dual paned windows, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans, master bedroom with walk in closet. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes a playground and multiple pools and spas. Owner will provide washer, dryer and refrigerator. Small pet under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available March 21, 2020.