278 Wilshire Avenue Unit C12

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the friendly The Colony neighborhood in Anaheim.



The units lovely and comfy interior features recessed lighting, windows and sliding glass doors with blinds. Its kitchen is equipped with a smooth tile countertop, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a floating vanity surmounted by a mirror and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There is a laundromat outside, just less than 100 ft. from the condo with coin-operated washer and dryer. For climate control, the unit has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and forced-air heating.



Its exterior has a relaxing balcony--perfect for some much-needed R and R. The unit also comes with 1 underground garage parking, # 108.



No pets are allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays water, electricity (billed every 2 months with the water fee), cable, and the Internet. Whereas the landlords responsibility will be the HOA fees (covering trash and sewage).



Nearby parks: Pearson Park, Chaparral Park, and Willow Park.



Bus lines:

42 Seal Beach Orange - 0.3 mile

42A Seal Beach Orange - 0.3 mile

18 Buena Park Line - 0.5 mile

37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.5 mile



