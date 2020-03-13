All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
278 Wilshire Avenue Unit C12
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

278 Wilshire Avenue Unit C12

278 North Wilshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

278 North Wilshire Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the friendly The Colony neighborhood in Anaheim.

The units lovely and comfy interior features recessed lighting, windows and sliding glass doors with blinds. Its kitchen is equipped with a smooth tile countertop, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a floating vanity surmounted by a mirror and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There is a laundromat outside, just less than 100 ft. from the condo with coin-operated washer and dryer. For climate control, the unit has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and forced-air heating.

Its exterior has a relaxing balcony--perfect for some much-needed R and R. The unit also comes with 1 underground garage parking, # 108.

No pets are allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays water, electricity (billed every 2 months with the water fee), cable, and the Internet. Whereas the landlords responsibility will be the HOA fees (covering trash and sewage).

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pearson Park, Chaparral Park, and Willow Park.

Bus lines:
42 Seal Beach Orange - 0.3 mile
42A Seal Beach Orange - 0.3 mile
18 Buena Park Line - 0.5 mile
37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5402482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
