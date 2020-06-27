All apartments in Anaheim
2530 E Elsiena Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

2530 E Elsiena Way

2530 East Elsiena Way · No Longer Available
Location

2530 East Elsiena Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Truly Amazing Smart Home!! Welcome to 2530 E. Elsiena Way! This home has been thoughtfully updated throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, including fridge, microwave, gas stove and dishwasher! The stainless steel sink and faucet complete the kitchen, including soft closer cabinet drawers, and granite counter including island! Remodeled Master bathroom has newer tile flooring and other bathrooms have been updated including glass bowl sinks, newer toilets and granite. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings & California Closets! New water heater and HVAC is in excellent working order! Control the SMART lights with your phone! Baseboards & Crown Molding throughout the entire home. As you walk into this luxury home you will be taken back by the vaulted ceiling and designer touches. All windows are dual pane, and have pop out frames! New custom shutters throughout with privacy feature. Wood floors throughout & touches of tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer textured walls and custom paint throughout home. Front and backyard landscaping trees and plants recently planted including low voltage lighting in planters. This 3 car garage home with oversized laundry area in garage great for the largest families. Home has newer recessed lighting, designer chandelier, including pass through window for those summer BBQ's!. Excellent location, great schools, restaurants, shopping, Disneyland!! and freeway close!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 E Elsiena Way have any available units?
2530 E Elsiena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 E Elsiena Way have?
Some of 2530 E Elsiena Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 E Elsiena Way currently offering any rent specials?
2530 E Elsiena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 E Elsiena Way pet-friendly?
No, 2530 E Elsiena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2530 E Elsiena Way offer parking?
Yes, 2530 E Elsiena Way offers parking.
Does 2530 E Elsiena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 E Elsiena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 E Elsiena Way have a pool?
No, 2530 E Elsiena Way does not have a pool.
Does 2530 E Elsiena Way have accessible units?
No, 2530 E Elsiena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 E Elsiena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 E Elsiena Way has units with dishwashers.
