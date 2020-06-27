Amenities

Truly Amazing Smart Home!! Welcome to 2530 E. Elsiena Way! This home has been thoughtfully updated throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, including fridge, microwave, gas stove and dishwasher! The stainless steel sink and faucet complete the kitchen, including soft closer cabinet drawers, and granite counter including island! Remodeled Master bathroom has newer tile flooring and other bathrooms have been updated including glass bowl sinks, newer toilets and granite. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings & California Closets! New water heater and HVAC is in excellent working order! Control the SMART lights with your phone! Baseboards & Crown Molding throughout the entire home. As you walk into this luxury home you will be taken back by the vaulted ceiling and designer touches. All windows are dual pane, and have pop out frames! New custom shutters throughout with privacy feature. Wood floors throughout & touches of tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer textured walls and custom paint throughout home. Front and backyard landscaping trees and plants recently planted including low voltage lighting in planters. This 3 car garage home with oversized laundry area in garage great for the largest families. Home has newer recessed lighting, designer chandelier, including pass through window for those summer BBQ's!. Excellent location, great schools, restaurants, shopping, Disneyland!! and freeway close!