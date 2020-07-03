247 S Vista Del Monte

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful and spacious home in Anaheim Hills. Updated and well-maintained, this home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fire place, wood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Downstairs offers a large dining room and bedroom or office as well as a convenient guest bathroom near the living room. The master bedroom with attached bathroom and an additional bedroom are located upstairs. There are laundry hookups in the two car garage just off the private gated entry courtyard. At the end of the day, relax on the private back patio and take in the views of the neighborhood and mountains. Conveniently located within close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Canyon High School. This is a home you don't want to miss out on!