Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:52 AM

247 S Vista Del Monte

247 Vista Del Monte · No Longer Available
Location

247 Vista Del Monte, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious home in Anaheim Hills. Updated and well-maintained, this home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fire place, wood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Downstairs offers a large dining room and bedroom or office as well as a convenient guest bathroom near the living room. The master bedroom with attached bathroom and an additional bedroom are located upstairs. There are laundry hookups in the two car garage just off the private gated entry courtyard. At the end of the day, relax on the private back patio and take in the views of the neighborhood and mountains. Conveniently located within close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Canyon High School. This is a home you don't want to miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 S Vista Del Monte have any available units?
247 S Vista Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 S Vista Del Monte have?
Some of 247 S Vista Del Monte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 S Vista Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
247 S Vista Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 S Vista Del Monte pet-friendly?
No, 247 S Vista Del Monte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 247 S Vista Del Monte offer parking?
Yes, 247 S Vista Del Monte offers parking.
Does 247 S Vista Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 S Vista Del Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 S Vista Del Monte have a pool?
No, 247 S Vista Del Monte does not have a pool.
Does 247 S Vista Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 247 S Vista Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 247 S Vista Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 S Vista Del Monte has units with dishwashers.

