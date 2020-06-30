All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2385 S Mira Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2385 S Mira Court
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:00 PM

2385 S Mira Court

2385 South Mira Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2385 South Mira Court, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Located super close to Disneyland and the Anaheim Resort, you'll find Smoketree Condo development! This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and is a corner unit with its own attached 2 car private garage. Laundry is located in garage. Downstairs offer Kitchen, Living Room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There's a private patio in the front entry and is located across the street from tennis courts and many walkways for exercising. Come see this great home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 S Mira Court have any available units?
2385 S Mira Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 2385 S Mira Court currently offering any rent specials?
2385 S Mira Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 S Mira Court pet-friendly?
No, 2385 S Mira Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2385 S Mira Court offer parking?
Yes, 2385 S Mira Court offers parking.
Does 2385 S Mira Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 S Mira Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 S Mira Court have a pool?
No, 2385 S Mira Court does not have a pool.
Does 2385 S Mira Court have accessible units?
No, 2385 S Mira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 S Mira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 S Mira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 S Mira Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 S Mira Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles