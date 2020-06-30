2385 S Mira Court

Amenities

Located super close to Disneyland and the Anaheim Resort, you'll find Smoketree Condo development! This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and is a corner unit with its own attached 2 car private garage. Laundry is located in garage. Downstairs offer Kitchen, Living Room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There's a private patio in the front entry and is located across the street from tennis courts and many walkways for exercising. Come see this great home today!