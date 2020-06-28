All apartments in Anaheim
235 N Coffman Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

235 N Coffman Ave

235 N Coffman St · No Longer Available
Location

235 N Coffman St, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Gated Town-home & 2 Car Garage - Gated Community. 2 story townhome located off of Lincoln & St. College. 1 Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs includes high ceilings and 2 bedrooms w/balconies. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 2 car attached garage w garage door opener. Private laundry in garage. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring throughout home except stairs. Kitchen has eating area, freshly painted cabinet's, newer microwave and new stove.Close to transportation and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N Coffman Ave have any available units?
235 N Coffman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 N Coffman Ave have?
Some of 235 N Coffman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N Coffman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
235 N Coffman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N Coffman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 235 N Coffman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 235 N Coffman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 235 N Coffman Ave offers parking.
Does 235 N Coffman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 N Coffman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N Coffman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 235 N Coffman Ave has a pool.
Does 235 N Coffman Ave have accessible units?
No, 235 N Coffman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N Coffman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 N Coffman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
