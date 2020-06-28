235 N Coffman Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom Gated Town-home & 2 Car Garage - Gated Community. 2 story townhome located off of Lincoln & St. College. 1 Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs includes high ceilings and 2 bedrooms w/balconies. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 2 car attached garage w garage door opener. Private laundry in garage. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring throughout home except stairs. Kitchen has eating area, freshly painted cabinet's, newer microwave and new stove.Close to transportation and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5495740)