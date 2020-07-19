All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 228 S Mall Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
228 S Mall Place
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

228 S Mall Place

228 S Mall Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

228 S Mall Pl, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Opportunity to Lease this BRAND NEWLY REMODELED Home! Reside in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sf of living space. Offering all new hardwood tile flooring, fresh crisp paint on the interior and exterior, all new windows and sliding glass doors, all new appliances, all new bathrooms with all new fixtures and all new landscaping! Entertain guests in your new light and bright kitchen with quartz countertops and all new stainless steel appliances including a fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave. Curl up by the fireplace in the family room and enjoy the views of the backyard through the new windows. Popular floor plan is open to kitchen allowing plenty of room for large furniture and separate dining area off kitchen. Retreat to your private master bedroom with lots of natural lighting and sliding glass door access to back yard. Lay in bed and enjoy views of the private pool in the back yard. Private master bath with dual sinks, new counters, cabinets and shower tub. Fully landscaped back yard with pool, covered patio and fruit trees. Enclosed two car garage with automatic openers. Close to shopping, transportation and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 S Mall Place have any available units?
228 S Mall Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 S Mall Place have?
Some of 228 S Mall Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 S Mall Place currently offering any rent specials?
228 S Mall Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 S Mall Place pet-friendly?
No, 228 S Mall Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 228 S Mall Place offer parking?
Yes, 228 S Mall Place offers parking.
Does 228 S Mall Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 S Mall Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 S Mall Place have a pool?
Yes, 228 S Mall Place has a pool.
Does 228 S Mall Place have accessible units?
No, 228 S Mall Place does not have accessible units.
Does 228 S Mall Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 S Mall Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles