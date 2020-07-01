Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 226 E. Clifton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
226 E. Clifton Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
226 E. Clifton Ave.
226 East Clifton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
226 East Clifton Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
.
.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/anaheim-2-bed-2-bath/5027/
IT490118 - IT49MC5027
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have any available units?
226 E. Clifton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 226 E. Clifton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
226 E. Clifton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E. Clifton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. offer parking?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have a pool?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 E. Clifton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 E. Clifton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles