219 W Guinida Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property is completed remodeled in 2017 with Newer designer paint through out, newer kitchen cabinet, newer granite counter top, newer tile floor and newer carpet!.

big 1bd/1ba apartment!

Laundry Room ON SITE * two energy efficient water heaters

Receive quality rental program certificate from Anaheim City!

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 2 Assigned Parking

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: based on the credit report

Pets Policy: Pets Deposit $600

Property Type: Single Level end unit w/ private yard

•Super convenient location! Walk to school, grocery, grey hound, next to frwy 5 and Disneyland

• Anaheim City Elementary School District Schools :140 W Guinida Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805

• Summit Career College Inc: 1360 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

• Anaheim University 741 E Ball Rd, Anaheim CA 92805 Professionally Managed!