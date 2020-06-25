219 W Guinida Lane

Amenities
Property is completed remodeled in 2017 with Newer designer paint through out, newer kitchen cabinet, newer granite counter top, newer tile floor and newer carpet!.
big 1bd/1ba apartment!
Laundry Room ON SITE * two energy efficient water heaters
Receive quality rental program certificate from Anaheim City!
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Assigned Parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: based on the credit report
Pets Policy: Pets Deposit $600
Property Type: Single Level end unit w/ private yard
•Super convenient location! Walk to school, grocery, grey hound, next to frwy 5 and Disneyland
• Anaheim City Elementary School District Schools :140 W Guinida Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Summit Career College Inc: 1360 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Anaheim University 741 E Ball Rd, Anaheim CA 92805 Professionally Managed!