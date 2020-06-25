All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
219 W Guinida Lane
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

219 W Guinida Lane

219 West Guinida Lane · No Longer Available
Location

219 West Guinida Lane, Anaheim, CA 92805
Disneyland

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property is completed remodeled in 2017 with Newer designer paint through out, newer kitchen cabinet, newer granite counter top, newer tile floor and newer carpet!.
big 1bd/1ba apartment!
Laundry Room ON SITE * two energy efficient water heaters
Receive quality rental program certificate from Anaheim City!
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Assigned Parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: based on the credit report
Pets Policy: Pets Deposit $600
Property Type: Single Level end unit w/ private yard
•Super convenient location! Walk to school, grocery, grey hound, next to frwy 5 and Disneyland
• Anaheim City Elementary School District Schools :140 W Guinida Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Summit Career College Inc: 1360 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
• Anaheim University 741 E Ball Rd, Anaheim CA 92805 Professionally Managed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W Guinida Lane have any available units?
219 W Guinida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 W Guinida Lane have?
Some of 219 W Guinida Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 W Guinida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 W Guinida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W Guinida Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 W Guinida Lane is pet friendly.
Does 219 W Guinida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 W Guinida Lane offers parking.
Does 219 W Guinida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W Guinida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W Guinida Lane have a pool?
No, 219 W Guinida Lane does not have a pool.
Does 219 W Guinida Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 W Guinida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W Guinida Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 W Guinida Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
