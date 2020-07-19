212 S Delano Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 2 BR 2 BA unit with private entrance away from street, new kitchen with granite counter top, new bathrooms, new laminated floor, new paint, new wall air conditioner, new sliding door to the back yard. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!