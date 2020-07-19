All apartments in Anaheim
212 S Delano Street
212 S Delano Street

212 South Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Delano Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 BR 2 BA unit with private entrance away from street, new kitchen with granite counter top, new bathrooms, new laminated floor, new paint, new wall air conditioner, new sliding door to the back yard. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Delano Street have any available units?
212 S Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S Delano Street have?
Some of 212 S Delano Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 212 S Delano Street offer parking?
No, 212 S Delano Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 S Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Delano Street have a pool?
No, 212 S Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 212 S Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S Delano Street has units with dishwashers.
