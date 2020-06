Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 1bed/1bath apt & 1-car garage in the City of Anaheim. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Sliding glass door from dining area leads to the small back yard. Wall air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. Newly installed carpet flooring. Laundry room with machines on-site for tenant's convenience. Located in the prime area of Anaheim, close to the I-5 Freeway, Disneyland Resort, California Adventure Park, Anaheim Convention Center, Angel Stadium and much more! Don't miss this chance!